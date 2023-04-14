Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Increases By 700.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of GIGA stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

