Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Increases By 700.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Giga-tronics Stock Performance
Shares of GIGA stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Giga-tronics (GIGA)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.