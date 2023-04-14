Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Drops By 72.6%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 130,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,345. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
