Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Declines By 77.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EMXF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.15. 6,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.