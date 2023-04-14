Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Decreases By 97.7%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LGFRY traded up C$1.44 on Friday, hitting C$31.83. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$55.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73.
Longfor Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longfor Group (LGFRY)
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
- Will Investors See Even Bigger Gains When Mobileye Reports Q1?
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.