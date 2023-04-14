Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Decreases By 97.7%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded up C$1.44 on Friday, hitting C$31.83. 6,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$55.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

