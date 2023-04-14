Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Rises By 875.0%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mercari stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 9,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a marketplace to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Shintaro Yamada and Hiroshi Tomishima on February 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

