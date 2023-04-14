Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Grows By 924.4%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 924.4% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MJ Price Performance
MJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,836. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
MJ Company Profile
