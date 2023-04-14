Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Decreases By 76.6%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 8.8 %

PEV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 22,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Phoenix Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

