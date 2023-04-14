Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Decreases By 58.8%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

PHD stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

