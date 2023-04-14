Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Decreases By 58.8%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
PHD stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.54.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
