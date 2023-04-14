Short Interest in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expands By 5,962.5%

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 5,962.5% from the March 15th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 25.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ:PYXS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 782,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,079. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
