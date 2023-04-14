Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Increases By 200.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sharp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,397. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Sharp
