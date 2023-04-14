Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Increases By 200.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,397. Sharp has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

