Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Expands By 266.7%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 1,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56. SLM has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $67.89.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.6091 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

