Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Drops By 66.1%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.37.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $17.15 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

