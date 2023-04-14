Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Expands By 435.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 1,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

