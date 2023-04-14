Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Declines By 96.7%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAAGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBSAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

About Spanish Broadcasting System



Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

