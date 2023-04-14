Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Expands By 360.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSAAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

