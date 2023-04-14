Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Declines By 90.0%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Superdry Price Performance

SEPGY remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get Superdry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through three operating segments: Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.