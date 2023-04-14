Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Increases By 250.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

