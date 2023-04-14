Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Declines By 78.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VONV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,367. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.