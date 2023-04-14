Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Expands By 243.3%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Stock Performance

VAPR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 87,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,875. VaporBrands International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

