Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Expands By 243.3%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Stock Performance
VAPR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 87,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,875. VaporBrands International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
VaporBrands International Company Profile
