Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 76.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

VGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 14,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

