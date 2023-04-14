Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 76.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
VGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 14,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.48.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
