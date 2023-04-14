Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Expands By 275.0%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

OTCMKTS VHIBF remained flat at C$2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.68.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

