Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Expands By 275.0%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
OTCMKTS VHIBF remained flat at C$2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.68.
About Vitalhub
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitalhub (VHIBF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.