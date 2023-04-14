Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rises By 200.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

