Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 144.3%

Apr 14th, 2023

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.0 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WIPKF remained flat at $31.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Winpak has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Further Reading

