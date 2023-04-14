Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 144.3%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.0 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WIPKF remained flat at $31.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Winpak has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

