Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Declines By 76.9%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XPAC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of XPAX remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. XPAC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 84,630.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,118,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,750 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in XPAC Acquisition by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,930,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,275,176 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 777.6% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 392,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

