Siacoin Trading Up 0.7% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $234.68 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,838,022,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

