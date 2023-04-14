SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 6,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
