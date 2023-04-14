SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 6,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGNA Sports United

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

