Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $296.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

