Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 10.78% of Simulations Plus worth $80,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.80 million, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at $156,309,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

