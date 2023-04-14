Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

