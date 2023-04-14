SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Price Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after acquiring an additional 266,355 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.