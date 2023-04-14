Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.70) Per Share

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillsoft in a report released on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.70) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Stock Down 7.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

SKIL opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Skillsoft by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,864 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,829,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 2,913,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 1,112,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 244.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

