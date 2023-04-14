Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKKY opened at $0.25 on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

