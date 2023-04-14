Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKKY opened at $0.25 on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
