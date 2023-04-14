SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Shares Up 0.3%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $61.00. 7,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.6091 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.