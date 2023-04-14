SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.99. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 4,154,521 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

