SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.37. Approximately 1,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 34.27% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SoFi Weekly Income ETF

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

