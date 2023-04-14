SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.65

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.65 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 22.49 ($0.28). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 21.35 ($0.26), with a volume of 7,568,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £660 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

