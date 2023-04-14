Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,701. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.
Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.2586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
Featured Articles
