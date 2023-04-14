Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

