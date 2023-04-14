Sourceless 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,490.21 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Sourceless has a market cap of $400.22 million and $1,490.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00029335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,261.75 or 1.00042299 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01824999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,623.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

