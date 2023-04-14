S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $403.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

