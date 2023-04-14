SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,147. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

