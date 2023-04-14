SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 254,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 250,170 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 100,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.67. 336,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

