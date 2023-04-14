SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,229 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KCE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $93.82.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.