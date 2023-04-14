SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 193,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,554. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

