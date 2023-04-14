SPC Financial Inc. Has $17.85 Million Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 3.18% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $86.60. 5,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,581. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

