SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.