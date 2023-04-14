SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,986,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 389,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 262,897 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,730,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,270,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

