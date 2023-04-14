SPC Financial Inc. Sells 554 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,475,000 after buying an additional 964,997 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 633,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 309,044 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 4,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,851. The firm has a market cap of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.