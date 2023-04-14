SPC Financial Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.72. 307,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

