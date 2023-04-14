SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,067,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 7,171,440 shares.The stock last traded at $32.51 and had previously closed at $32.57.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,478,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,149,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

